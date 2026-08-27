Iran, Qatar top diplomats hold talks in Tehran: Iran state TV

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Thursday, Iranian state television said, with the strategic Strait of Hormuz on the agenda.



Iranian state television reported that Araghchi's meeting with Al Thani, who is also prime minister, took place in Tehran. Qatar's foreign ministry had earlier said the visit would address "ways to de-escalate tensions" in the region and "freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz".



AFP