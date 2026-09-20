Voting begins in German state elections threatening fresh blow to Merz

World News
20-09-2026 | 02:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Voting begins in German state elections threatening fresh blow to Merz
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Voting begins in German state elections threatening fresh blow to Merz

Germans began casting their ballots on Sunday in two state elections in which far-right and far-left gains could deal a fresh blow to embattled Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Polling stations in Berlin and the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania opened around 8:00 am (0600 GMT), several media outlets reported, with voting set to last until 6:00 pm.

AFP

World News

begins

German

state

elections

threatening

fresh

LBCI Next
US Treasury's Bessent, China's He to launch talks on AI, trade, critical minerals
US approves potential $2.7 bn air defense sale to Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-29

US, Saudis attack Iran-backed groups in Iraq, threatening to intensify conflict

LBCI
World News
2026-09-06

German far-right AfD landslide winner in eastern state vote: Exit polls

LBCI
World News
2026-09-12

Zelensky says willing to meet Putin at G20 in Miami: interview to German broadcaster

LBCI
World News
2026-06-29

US Supreme Court blocks Trump's firing of Fed governor in blow to White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:12

Russian drone attack kills three children and a woman in Kyiv region

LBCI
World News
02:23

North Korea fires missile off east coast, Yonhap says

LBCI
World News
02:18

US Treasury's Bessent, China's He to launch talks on AI, trade, critical minerals

LBCI
World News
06:13

US approves potential $2.7 bn air defense sale to Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

US Embassy says sirens in Awkar were part of drill

LBCI
World News
2026-08-29

Nepal flood death toll rises to 675: Disaster authority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-02

Syria-Lebanon relations: from contested history to uncertain diplomatic path

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-22

PM Salam meets Indian deputy FM to discuss bilateral ties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

'Major problems' at Riyadh airport, with flights cancelled, delayed: Flightradar24

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

Aramco fuel tank near Riyadh airport on fire: AFP journalist

LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

Black smoke, flames seen near Riyadh airport: Residents to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Who will fill the gap after UNIFIL? Lebanon and Israel remain divided

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Without headscarves, women take part in Tehran race despite warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

UN peacekeeping chief in Lebanon says smooth transition is critical before pull-out

LBCI
Middle East News
13:23

Houthis say targeted 'sensitive sites' in Riyadh, Aramco facilities in Yanbu

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanese Army receives 70 containers of ammunition under US aid program

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More