US allows Iran delegation to attend UN assembly: Official

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17-09-2026 | 14:47
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US allows Iran delegation to attend UN assembly: Official
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US allows Iran delegation to attend UN assembly: Official

The United States is allowing an Iranian delegation to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, a State Department spokesman said Thursday, despite a war that has entered its seventh month.

"Consistent with our host country obligations, the core delegation from the Iranian regime will be able to attend U.N. General Assembly High Level Week," the spokesman said.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed this would cover the Iranian president.

AFP

World News

United States

United Nations

General Assembly

New York

State Department

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