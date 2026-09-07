North Korea and Russia open their first road bridge, a symbol of expanding ties, TASS reports

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07-09-2026 | 07:34
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North Korea and Russia open their first road bridge, a symbol of expanding ties, TASS reports
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North Korea and Russia open their first road bridge, a symbol of expanding ties, TASS reports

North Korea and Russia opened their first road bridge on Monday, Russia's TASS state news agency reported, a structure which spans the Tumen river and which both sides cast as an important milestone in their strategic partnership.

The bridge is located near the existing "Friendship Bridge," a rail bridge which was commissioned in 1959 after the Korean ⁠war. There are already direct air and rail links between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the bridge should spur development between the two countries in various spheres - including tourism - and create new jobs.

"I am convinced that the expansion of cross-border transport infrastructure will provide a powerful impetus for the further development of trade, ⁠economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation," TASS cited Mishustin as saying at the bridge's opening ceremony via video link.



Reuters 
 

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