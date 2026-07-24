WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue

Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 08:05
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WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue
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WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue

The U.N. World Food Program (WFP) warned on Friday it would have to make deeper cuts to its aid in Gaza, where it supports 70% of the population, unless additional funding is secured.

The comments come after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the global hunger monitor, said more than two-thirds of Gazans could face acute hunger by the end of the year as humanitarian agencies cut aid ⁠flows due to funding shortages.

The majority of the population are reliant on aid supplies following two years of war, repeated displacement and severe restrictions imposed by Israel on aid deliveries.

The monitor's findings showed the number of people facing acute hunger had fallen to 1.2 million between mid-April and the end of June.



Reuters 

Middle East News

WFP

Gaza

Aid

Donor

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