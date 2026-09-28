Saudi foreign minister arrives in Washington for talks with Rubio

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28-09-2026 | 00:59
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Saudi foreign minister arrives in Washington for talks with Rubio
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Saudi foreign minister arrives in Washington for talks with Rubio

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin ‌Farhan arrived in Washington on Monday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the ⁠Saudi state news agency said, amid escalating hostilities between Riyadh and Yemen's Houthis.

The two will discuss bilateral ties as well as key regional and international ‌developments, ⁠the agency added.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Prince Faisal bin ‌Farhan

Washington

Marco Rubio

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