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Saudi foreign minister arrives in Washington for talks with Rubio
World News
28-09-2026 | 00:59
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Saudi foreign minister arrives in Washington for talks with Rubio
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Washington on Monday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Saudi state news agency said, amid escalating hostilities between Riyadh and Yemen's Houthis.
The two will discuss bilateral ties as well as key regional and international developments, the agency added.
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