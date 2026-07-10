PM Salam arrives in Turkey for meeting with Erdogan

Lebanon News
10-07-2026 | 05:40
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PM Salam arrives in Turkey for meeting with Erdogan
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PM Salam arrives in Turkey for meeting with Erdogan

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived in Turkey accompanied by his wife, Ambassador Sahar Baassiri, where he received an official welcome at Istanbul Airport.

Salam is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later Friday during a private dinner.

Lebanon News

Salam

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