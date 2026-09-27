Swiss seen rejecting referendum proposal to tighten neutrality

World News
27-09-2026 | 06:20
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Swiss seen rejecting referendum proposal to tighten neutrality
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Swiss seen rejecting referendum proposal to tighten neutrality

Swiss voters appear to have rejected a referendum proposal to tighten their country's vaunted neutrality, according to a projection by the gfs.bern political institute on Sunday.

"The trend is to No," the institute said on X after polling stations closed.

The proposal, which would have bolstered Switzerland's armed neutrality in its constitution, was backed by the hard-right SVP party, the country's biggest.

AFP

World News

Geneva

Switzerland

Swiss

Voters

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