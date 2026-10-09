New York City man shot in car with child present by ICE agents, mayor says

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09-10-2026 | 03:13
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New York City man shot in car with child present by ICE agents, mayor says
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New York City man shot in car with child present by ICE agents, mayor says

U.S. immigration agents shot and wounded a man on Thursday in his car with a child present in the Marble Hill neighborhood of New York City, according to the mayor, city police and eyewitnesses.

Federal immigration agents ‌have shot at least 21 people since Republican President Donald Trump returned to office, 7 fatally, sparking protests across the U.S. Critics contend that Trump's push to ramp up deportations has led to an increasing number of violent confrontations, and accuse the administration of resisting accountability, opens new tab for the agents involved.

Trump has said many migrants must be deported, blaming them, often in sweeping terms, for financial fraud and violent crimes.

"Early reports indicate agents surrounded (the man) and a 5-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds," New York Mayor Zohran ⁠Mamdani said in a statement.

"I have been on the phone with President Trump and (Homeland Security) Secretary Mullin, negotiating the release of the man ICE agents shot. Those negotiations were unsuccessful," Mamdani said in a press conference late in the evening. 

He said he demanded from the Trump administration that ICE stop its enforcement actions in New York City.

Reuters

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