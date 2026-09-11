UAE revises AI data center plan after Iranian attacks, sources tell Reuters

Middle East News
11-09-2026 | 08:10
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UAE revises AI data center plan after Iranian attacks, sources tell Reuters
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UAE revises AI data center plan after Iranian attacks, sources tell Reuters

The United Arab Emirates is quietly revising plans for a 5-gigawatt AI data center project – one of the biggest outside the U.S. – after the Iran war prompted a rethink of how and where critical infrastructure should be built, six people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Originally envisaged as a 10-square-mile (26-square-kilometer) campus in Abu Dhabi, the project will ‌now likely comprise a network of data centers spread across the UAE, according to four of the sources, who all spoke on condition of anonymity.

Authorities are also considering ways to better protect the facilities from drone and missile attacks, including with air defenses and by building some underground, they said. The likely modifications to the project’s blueprint have not previously been reported.

Reuters

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revises

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