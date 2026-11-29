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OPEC+ puts off applying baseline production levels: Statement
World News
29-11-2026 | 11:36
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OPEC+ puts off applying baseline production levels: Statement
Saudi Arabia, Russia and the 19 other OPEC+ members on Sunday put off a decision on contentious production capacity levels, citing market "uncertainty" as the Iran and Ukraine wars have muddied the outlook.
A decision on new baseline capacity levels for each member, which form the basis for output quotas, is to be taken "on 6 June 2027, or earlier, if market conditions may permit", the group said in a statement, noting that "some participating countries requested further deliberations... to be concluded by the end of March 2027".
AFP
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applying
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Statement
Swiss referendum to back easing weapons exports: exit poll
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