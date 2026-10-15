Saudi-led coalition says Houthis attacked Riyadh airport 20 times in October

The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that the Iran-backed Houthis had attacked Riyadh's airport 20 times in October, as the Yemeni group escalated its strikes on the kingdom's transport hubs and oil facilities.



During a presentation in Riyadh covering the strikes, coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki said "the Houthis must immediately cease all terrorist operations targeting civilians and civilian facilities, including airports, ports, oil facilities, and infrastructure."







AFP