Saudi-led coalition says Houthis attacked Riyadh airport 20 times in October

Middle East News
15-10-2026 | 09:49
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Saudi-led coalition says Houthis attacked Riyadh airport 20 times in October
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Saudi-led coalition says Houthis attacked Riyadh airport 20 times in October

The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that the Iran-backed Houthis had attacked Riyadh's airport 20 times in October, as the Yemeni group escalated its strikes on the kingdom's transport hubs and oil facilities.

During a presentation in Riyadh covering the strikes, coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki said "the Houthis must immediately cease all terrorist operations targeting civilians and civilian facilities, including airports, ports, oil facilities, and infrastructure."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Coalition

Houthis

Attack

Riyadh

Airport

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