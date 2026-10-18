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Zelensky says spoke to Trump envoys Witkoff and Kushner
World News
18-10-2026 | 11:44
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Zelensky says spoke to Trump envoys Witkoff and Kushner
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he spoke with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner amid a spat with Donald Trump and that they had discussed the supply of American Patriot air defence systems to Kyiv.
"I have just spoken with representatives of the American president -- Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," Zelensky said in his evening address, adding that "It is clear that there are many things that matter to all of us and that this war must be brought to an end."
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