Iran security chief discusses Mideast war with Russian president: State media

Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Middle East war, Iranian state media reported on Monday, without providing further details.



"As part of high-level consultations between Iran and Russia, and following recent meetings between senior officials of the two countries, General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the current situation... in the Middle East during a telephone conversation," IRNA news agency said.



AFP