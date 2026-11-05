Zelenskiy hopes US election outcome will generate more help for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an interview on Wednesday, said he hoped gains by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections would generate more help for Ukraine in its 4-1/2-year-long war with Russia.



Zelenskiy told Germany's ZDF television he hoped the changes caused by Democrats taking control of ‌both chambers of Congress next year would be to Kyiv's advantage.



"I am also grateful to the Republicans, but the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing assistance to Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in comments provided in German by ZDF before the interview was broadcast.



"They speak about renewing the connection between the United States and Europe... Therefore, there is hope that a balance of ⁠power will emerge and that we will receive more support."



Zelenskiy said more U.S. aid could have an effect on Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"If Congress now speaks of strong financial support or military assistance, as Europe is doing and demonstrating today, then that will be something positive that will have an impact on Putin," ZDF quoted him as saying.



Reuters