Iran inflicted 'defeat' on Trump, security chief says after midterms

Middle East News
04-11-2026 | 12:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran inflicted &#39;defeat&#39; on Trump, security chief says after midterms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran inflicted 'defeat' on Trump, security chief says after midterms

Iran's top security chief Mohsen Rezai on Wednesday said U.S. President Donald Trump had lost out to Tehran in their war and in the political arena after the U.S. midterm elections.

"The Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz -- and a POLITICAL DEFEAT in Washington," Rezai, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on X.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Defeat

Trump

US

Security

Chief

Midterms

LBCI Next
Israel weighs its next government: Trump's midterm setback casts shadow over Netanyahu
Red Cross delivers essential medical supplies to Yemen's besieged Taiz city
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:34

Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments

LBCI
World News
00:30

Trump acknowledges Iran war played role in US midterms defeat

LBCI
World News
00:32

Trump says rival Democrats did 'good job' in US midterms

LBCI
World News
00:05

Top House Democrat says 'MAGA extremists are on the run' in US midterms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Arab-Israeli party Raam endorses Eisenkot to form new government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel weighs its next government: Trump's midterm setback casts shadow over Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
11:10

Red Cross delivers essential medical supplies to Yemen's besieged Taiz city

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Iran's IRGC says four tankers ablaze after hitting mines near Strait of Hormuz

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-17

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Israel president urges parties to accept 'no clear winner' in election

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-30

Wounded Indian pilot from flydubai flight being treated in Saudi hospital: Embassy

LBCI
World News
2026-09-25

US proposes trilateral meeting with Ukraine, Russia in UAE, Zelenskiy says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

PM Salam warns against dragging Lebanon into new regional war, condemns interference in Arab affairs

LBCI
World News
02:40

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate seat, bringing party's total to 54

LBCI
World News
02:22

Elon Musk jokes about GOP election defeat after spending record sums on party

LBCI
World News
00:46

Texas Democrat Talarico says 'we defeated Goliath' in US Senate upset

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Iraqi PM Ali al-Zaidi to visit Lebanon on November 18: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Israeli strike on motorcycle in South Lebanon kills one, injures another

LBCI
Middle East News
00:40

Iran top negotiator says Americans voted 'no to war'

LBCI
World News
00:30

Trump acknowledges Iran war played role in US midterms defeat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More