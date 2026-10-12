Russia would only offer one-day ceasefire for Ukraine election: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Monday said it would only offer a one-day ceasefire to Ukraine to hold a presidential election, rejecting Kyiv's call for a two-month truce for an election campaign.



"If they truly want to hold elections in Kyiv, then the president of Russia, the commander-in-chief, will be ready to give an order not to launch strikes on Ukraine on election day, specifically on election day," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



AFP