US consulate in Hong Kong says 'strongly condemns' Joshua Wong sentencing

The U.S. consulate in Hong Kong said Thursday that it "strongly condemns" the additional 10-year prison sentence given to democracy activist Joshua Wong.



"The United States strongly condemns the Hong Kong High Court's sentencing of Joshua Wong to an additional 10 years of imprisonment and calls for his immediate release," a consulate spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.



"Wong has been unjustly imprisoned since December 2020, demonstrating that Beijing will go to extraordinary lengths to silence those who advocate for fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong," the spokesperson added.



AFP



