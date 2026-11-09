COP31 opens after delay over climate finance

World News
09-11-2026 | 03:51
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COP31 opens after delay over climate finance
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COP31 opens after delay over climate finance

The U.N.'s COP31 climate talks opened in Turkey on Monday after a slight delay following a debate over including items on finance on the agenda.

The president of last year's COP30 summit in Brazil, Andrea Correa do Lago, declared the opening of the conference in the Mediterranean seaside city of Antalya.

AFP

World News

Antalya

Turkey

UN

COP31

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