China said on Monday that the failure of a U.N. climate conference to produce a deal following a row over fossil fuels was disappointing but that the green transition is "irreversible".



"We express our disappointment over this, while maintaining that confidence in the multilateral process should not be lost as a result," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news briefing, adding that "the global trend of the green and low-carbon transition is irreversible".



AFP