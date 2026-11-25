Pope Leo expressed disappointment on Wednesday for the failed U.N. climate talks and urged the international community to take ⁠firm measures to help protect the Earth and prevent the consequences of climate change.



The COP31 talks ended in collapse in Turkey on Sunday ⁠as the European Union and others rejected a final deal put forward ⁠by COP31 presidents Turkey and Australia, saying it ⁠was too weak to advance the ⁠fight against global warming.







Reuters