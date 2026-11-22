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COP31 becomes longest-ever UN climate conference
World News
22-11-2026 | 06:06
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COP31 becomes longest-ever UN climate conference
COP31 broke the record Sunday for the longest-ever U.N. climate conference, running 44 hours past its scheduled closing time as countries struggled to clinch a deal.
The previous mark was held by COP25 in Madrid in 2019, which ended at 1:55 pm on Sunday instead of 6:00 pm on Friday, according to Earth Negotiations Bulletin, an independent reporting service that tracks U.N. treaty negotiations.
AFP
World News
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