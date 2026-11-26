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Huge blast at Bangkok oil depot: Authorities
World News
26-11-2026 | 03:08
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Huge blast at Bangkok oil depot: Authorities
A huge explosion happened at an oil depot in Bangkok on Thursday, authorities said, and AFP reporters saw a large fireball and black smoke rising into the air above the Thai capital.
"An explosion has occurred at the Bangchak oil depot. For their own safety, members of the public in the vicinity are urged to evacuate the area immediately," Bangna District Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.
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