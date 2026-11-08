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Europe will be represented at US-mediated Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi: France
Middle East News
08-11-2026 | 07:12
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Europe will be represented at US-mediated Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi: France
Europe will be represented at upcoming U.S.-mediated talks with Moscow and Kyiv in Abu Dhabi aimed at ending the Ukraine war, France said Sunday.
"The Europeans will be represented and France will be in Abu Dhabi to participate in these talks," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, after President Donald Trump stoked fears of a U.S. pivot toward the Kremlin by predicting a "very big" deal with Russia involving not only the Ukraine war but "all of Europe".
AFP
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