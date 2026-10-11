Iran says US response to its proposal to reopen Hormuz was 'insufficient'

Middle East News
11-10-2026 | 13:21
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Iran says US response to its proposal to reopen Hormuz was &#39;insufficient&#39;
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Iran says US response to its proposal to reopen Hormuz was 'insufficient'

The United States' response to Iran's seven conditions in a proposal to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz was "insufficient," Iran's security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, was quoted by state media on Sunday as saying.

Iran presented a proposal during the U.N. General Assembly under which the Strait of Hormuz waterway could be reopened and normal maritime passage restored within seven days if the conditions were met, to which the U.S. later replied via ⁠Qatari intermediaries.

Washington needs to clarify the issues that remain unclear to Tehran, Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said, adding "we presented seven conditions to the Americans and clearly stated that the Strait of Hormuz would not be opened to them, and no negotiations would take place, until these conditions are met."


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

US

Response

Proposal

Strait of Hormuz

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