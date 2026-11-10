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US defense chief calls move to impeach him a 'political spectacle'
World News
10-11-2026 | 08:19
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US defense chief calls move to impeach him a 'political spectacle'
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday slammed the move to impeach him as a "political spectacle" by an outgoing congressional opponent of President Donald Trump.
"What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight and it's not accountability. It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment," Hegseth told journalists.
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