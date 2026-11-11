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Russia, Ukraine start second day of US-led talks: Kyiv lead negotiator
World News
11-11-2026 | 04:11
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Russia, Ukraine start second day of US-led talks: Kyiv lead negotiator
Russia and Ukraine have resumed U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi for a second day, Kyiv's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov said on Wednesday.
"We are starting the second day of negotiations. First, a trilateral format together with the United States and Russia. After that, we will hold a separate meeting with our European partners. We are working," Umerov said on Telegram.
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