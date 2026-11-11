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Russia will continue talks with Ukraine: Moscow delegation chief
World News
11-11-2026 | 07:15
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Russia will continue talks with Ukraine: Moscow delegation chief
Russia will continue talks with Ukraine, Moscow's lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said Wednesday after U.S.-led negotiations in Abu Dhabi, but added Moscow saw no reason to hold meetings with Europeans on ending the war.
"The discussion will certainly continue," Medinsky told reporters, adding that Moscow has "not received a single peace initiative or a single concrete peace proposal from European countries. So it is unclear what there is to discuss".
AFP
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