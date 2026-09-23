Trump met with Venezuela's interim leader at UN

World News
23-09-2026 | 01:37
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Trump met with Venezuela&#39;s interim leader at UN
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Trump met with Venezuela's interim leader at UN

U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez met in person for the first time on Tuesday and discussed topics like energy and security, she said.

Rodriguez, who is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, is the first Venezuelan head of state to visit since deposed president Nicolas Maduro was captured in a U.S. military raid in January.

Rodriguez described the meeting on the sidelines of the assembly in the U.S. as "historic" in a message on X, posted alongside a photo of the two leaders smiling.

She said they discussed "strengthening the bilateral relationship between our countries and moving forward with a cooperation agenda in strategic areas such as energy, mining, and security."

AFP

World News

Venezuela's

interim

leader

Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit
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