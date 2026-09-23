News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump met with Venezuela's interim leader at UN
World News
23-09-2026 | 01:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump met with Venezuela's interim leader at UN
U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez met in person for the first time on Tuesday and discussed topics like energy and security, she said.
Rodriguez, who is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, is the first Venezuelan head of state to visit since deposed president Nicolas Maduro was captured in a U.S. military raid in January.
Rodriguez described the meeting on the sidelines of the assembly in the U.S. as "historic" in a message on X, posted alongside a photo of the two leaders smiling.
She said they discussed "strengthening the bilateral relationship between our countries and moving forward with a cooperation agenda in strategic areas such as energy, mining, and security."
AFP
World News
Venezuela's
interim
leader
Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:08
Cuba FM decries Trump's 'falsehoods' at UN
World News
12:08
Cuba FM decries Trump's 'falsehoods' at UN
0
World News
2026-07-28
Ukraine's Zelensky hails 'good meeting' with Trump at White House
World News
2026-07-28
Ukraine's Zelensky hails 'good meeting' with Trump at White House
0
World News
2026-09-02
US energy secretary in Venezuela to sign Trump's 'biggest' oil deal
World News
2026-09-02
US energy secretary in Venezuela to sign Trump's 'biggest' oil deal
0
World News
2026-08-19
North Korea leader's sister says 'unaware' of reported Kim-Trump communication
World News
2026-08-19
North Korea leader's sister says 'unaware' of reported Kim-Trump communication
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:33
Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit
World News
01:33
Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit
0
World News
14:46
Macron urges moratorium on energy site strikes by Russia, Ukraine
World News
14:46
Macron urges moratorium on energy site strikes by Russia, Ukraine
0
World News
14:43
Macron urges world to choose UN over 'law of the jungle'
World News
14:43
Macron urges world to choose UN over 'law of the jungle'
0
World News
14:09
Trump says he backs US diesel export ban
World News
14:09
Trump says he backs US diesel export ban
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-17
Iran Guards say attacked US base in Qatar to 'punish aggressor'
Middle East News
2026-07-17
Iran Guards say attacked US base in Qatar to 'punish aggressor'
0
World News
2026-06-09
Earthquake rattles Cuban capital Havana
World News
2026-06-09
Earthquake rattles Cuban capital Havana
0
Middle East News
2026-03-09
Israel warns it will target promoters of extremist ideas, says UN ambassador
Middle East News
2026-03-09
Israel warns it will target promoters of extremist ideas, says UN ambassador
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Trump says Israel attack on Beirut 'should not have happened'
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Trump says Israel attack on Beirut 'should not have happened'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Multiple fronts, rising tensions: Israel extends wartime emergency
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Multiple fronts, rising tensions: Israel extends wartime emergency
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
No change, no reshuffle: PM Salam government set to remain intact
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
No change, no reshuffle: PM Salam government set to remain intact
3
Lebanon News
12:27
FM Raggi meets Lebanese community in New York, highlights ties to homeland
Lebanon News
12:27
FM Raggi meets Lebanese community in New York, highlights ties to homeland
4
Middle East News
14:35
Iran media reports flights to Baghdad, Muscat cancelled on eve of US sanctions
Middle East News
14:35
Iran media reports flights to Baghdad, Muscat cancelled on eve of US sanctions
5
Middle East News
06:25
Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US eases military pressure and lifts blockade
Middle East News
06:25
Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US eases military pressure and lifts blockade
6
Middle East News
06:16
Saudi Arabia restarts East-West oil pipeline, to resume exports from Yanbu: Sources to Reuters
Middle East News
06:16
Saudi Arabia restarts East-West oil pipeline, to resume exports from Yanbu: Sources to Reuters
7
World News
14:09
Trump says he backs US diesel export ban
World News
14:09
Trump says he backs US diesel export ban
8
World News
13:28
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt affirm Riyadh's right to defend itself
World News
13:28
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt affirm Riyadh's right to defend itself
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More