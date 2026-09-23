U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez met in person for the first time on Tuesday and discussed topics like energy and security, she said.



Rodriguez, who is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, is the first Venezuelan head of state to visit since deposed president Nicolas Maduro was captured in a U.S. military raid in January.



Rodriguez described the meeting on the sidelines of the assembly in the U.S. as "historic" in a message on X, posted alongside a photo of the two leaders smiling.



She said they discussed "strengthening the bilateral relationship between our countries and moving forward with a cooperation agenda in strategic areas such as energy, mining, and security."



AFP