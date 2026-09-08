Kyiv aiming for Ukraine-Russia-US talks this month: Zelensky

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08-09-2026 | 05:53
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Kyiv aiming for Ukraine-Russia-US talks this month: Zelensky
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Kyiv aiming for Ukraine-Russia-US talks this month: Zelensky

A meeting between Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators could take place as soon as this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday, after U.S. envoys held separate talks in Moscow and Kyiv over the weekend.

"If all sides agree, we also want to hold it in autumn. If September works out, then it would be great. The earlier, the better," Zelensky told reporters.



AFP
 

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Kyiv

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Zelensky

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