Four activists from the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas, have been arrested on suspicion of using Qatari funds to bribe voters into supporting the party, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reported.



The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects detained in the case to seven.



According to Shehadeh, the investigation could affect the election results if authorities decide to invalidate votes cast for the party.



Shehadeh also reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party described the alleged Qatari funding as an "act of terrorism against democracy," claiming it was intended to gain control of the Knesset, promote Islamist influence and bring down Israel's right-wing government.



Likud further alleged that the scheme aimed to pave the way for Israeli withdrawals and military defeats across multiple fronts, particularly against Iran, Shehadeh stated.