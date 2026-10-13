Saudi-led coalition issues evacuation warning for Yemen oil site in Sanaa

The Saudi-led military coalition issued an evacuation warning for an oil facility in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital on Tuesday ahead of an operation there.



"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition requests that civilians evacuate the site of the Yemen Petroleum Company -- the al-Sabaha Central Station in Sanaa... for their own safety," spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki wrote on X, attaching a map of the location on the city's outskirts.



AFP