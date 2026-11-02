US pushes to restore Russian gas sales to Europe via Ukraine, WSJ reports

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02-11-2026 | 01:37
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US pushes to restore Russian gas sales to Europe via Ukraine, WSJ reports
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US pushes to restore Russian gas sales to Europe via Ukraine, WSJ reports

Reuters could not ⁠immediately verify the report.

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