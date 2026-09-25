Pope Leo XIV arrives in France on landmark visit: AFP

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25-09-2026 | 04:21
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Pope Leo XIV arrives in France on landmark visit: AFP
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Pope Leo XIV arrives in France on landmark visit: AFP

Pope Leo XIV arrived in France on Friday for the Vatican's first state visit to the European nation in 18 years, with artificial intelligence, young believers and the continent's future near the top of his agenda.

The first U.S. pontiff's aircraft landed at Orly Airport shortly before 10:00 am (0800 GMT) where he was due to be welcomed by President Emmanuel Macron.


AFP
 

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Pope Leo

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