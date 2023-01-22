News
US Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search
World
2023-01-22 | 05:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search
A new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday by the US Justice Department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night.
Some of the classified documents and "surrounding materials" dated from Biden's tenure in the US Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. Other documents were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017, Bauer said.
The Department of Justice, which conducted a search that lasted over 12 hours, also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer.
The president offered access "to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material," Bauer said.
Neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search, the attorney said. Biden is in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.
Justice Department investigators coordinated the search with Biden's lawyers ahead of time, Bauer said, and the president's personal and White House lawyers were present at the time.
Other classified government records were discovered this month at Biden's Wilmington residence, and in November at a private office he maintained at a Washington, D.C., think tank after ending his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration in 2017.
REUTERS
World
US
Biden
Justice
Investigation
Department Of Justice
Next
Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe
Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden's term
Previous
