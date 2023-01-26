Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany

World
2023-01-26 | 06:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany

Two people were killed and several others injured when a 33-year-old stateless Palestinian man attacked them with a knife on Wednesday on a regional train travelling between Kiel and Hamburg in northern Germany, authorities said.

Police in the state of Schlewsig-Holstein on the Danish border said the man, who was himself lightly injured, was being treated in hospital. He was arrested at a train stop in the village of Brokstedt.

Three others were seriously injured in the attack and four were lightly injured, authorities said.

There was no information yet on the motive for the attack, police said. Regional broadcaster NDR, citing sources on the investigation team, reported that the man, who came from Gaza eight years ago, had a criminal past, and there was no evidence of a political motivation.

Police were investigating at the train station in Brokstedt, the German railway Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter, adding some services between the two cities had been cancelled.

Reuters photographs from the scene showed forensics experts gathering evidence on the station platform.

Federal and state police were working together on the investigation, state interior minister Sabine Suettelin-Waack said in a statement.

Reuters

World

Germany

Knife

Attack

Two

Killed

Train

Station

Police

LBCI Next
Dollar skulks at eight-month low, central bank meetings in focus
At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2022-12-11

Ukraine attacks occupied Melitopol, Russian side says two killed

LBCI
World
2023-01-11

Man with knife wounds six people at Paris Gare du Nord station

LBCI
World
2022-12-16

Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two

LBCI
World
05:27

At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:27

US Energy Department to allocate $118 mln to biofuels projects

LBCI
World
08:41

Cypriots walk off job in rare strike over index-linked pay demands

LBCI
World
08:18

Kenya’s growth was strongest in Africa’s VC market; Clean tech, E-commerce pulled in most of the funding

LBCI
World
07:45

Dollar skulks at eight-month low, central bank meetings in focus

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Oweidat refers Judge Bitar to judicial inspection

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-06

Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app