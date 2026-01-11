News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
International law applies to everyone, including US, says German Finance Minister
World News
11-01-2026 | 05:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
International law applies to everyone, including US, says German Finance Minister
The principles of international law apply to everyone, including the United States, German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said on Sunday, in reference to President Donald Trump's threats to seize Greenland.
"It is solely up to Denmark and Greenland to decide about Greenland's future. Territorial sovereignty and integrity must be respected," Klingbeil said ahead of his departure to Washington for a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies.
A U.S. military seizure of the mineral-rich Arctic island from Denmark, a long-time ally, would send shockwaves through NATO and deepen the divide between Trump and European leaders.
"We increase security in the Arctic together as NATO allies, not in opposition to one another," Klingbeil said.
Reuters
World News
applies
everyone,
including
German
Finance
Minister
Next
Pope prays for dialogue, peace in Iran and Syria
Trump says US 'ready to help' as protests in Iran persist
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-03
Hezbollah says US attack on Venezuela violates sovereignty, international law — statement
Lebanon News
2026-01-03
Hezbollah says US attack on Venezuela violates sovereignty, international law — statement
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
Lebanese Finance Minister meets Syrian counterpart to discuss ways to enhance cooperation
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
Lebanese Finance Minister meets Syrian counterpart to discuss ways to enhance cooperation
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-15
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-15
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:03
Trump tells Cuba to 'make a deal, before it is too late'
World News
08:03
Trump tells Cuba to 'make a deal, before it is too late'
0
Middle East News
06:31
Pope prays for dialogue, peace in Iran and Syria
Middle East News
06:31
Pope prays for dialogue, peace in Iran and Syria
0
World News
2026-01-10
Trump says US 'ready to help' as protests in Iran persist
World News
2026-01-10
Trump says US 'ready to help' as protests in Iran persist
0
World News
2026-01-10
China, Russia, Iran start 'BRICS Plus' naval exercises in South African waters
World News
2026-01-10
China, Russia, Iran start 'BRICS Plus' naval exercises in South African waters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:05
A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country
Lebanon News
17:05
A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country
0
Lebanon News
08:40
Israeli army claims it struck tunnel entrances used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:40
Israeli army claims it struck tunnel entrances used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
0
Middle East News
2025-11-19
Oil tanker seized in the Gulf by Iran released: Vessel manager
Middle East News
2025-11-19
Oil tanker seized in the Gulf by Iran released: Vessel manager
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:05
A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country
Lebanon News
17:05
A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country
2
Lebanon News
08:21
Around 25 Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in South and West Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:21
Around 25 Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in South and West Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:40
Israeli army claims it struck tunnel entrances used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:40
Israeli army claims it struck tunnel entrances used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
09:24
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:24
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:57
Israeli warplanes strike Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon, following warning: NNA
Lebanon News
10:57
Israeli warplanes strike Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon, following warning: NNA
6
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli airstrikes target Mahmoudiyeh and Berghoz in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli airstrikes target Mahmoudiyeh and Berghoz in South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
05:03
Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker
Middle East News
05:03
Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More