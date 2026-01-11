International law applies to everyone, including US, says German Finance Minister

11-01-2026 | 05:18
International law applies to everyone, including US, says German Finance Minister
International law applies to everyone, including US, says German Finance Minister

The principles of international law apply to everyone, including the United States, German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said on Sunday, in reference to President Donald Trump's threats to seize Greenland.

"It is solely up to Denmark and Greenland to decide about Greenland's future. Territorial sovereignty and integrity must be respected," Klingbeil said ahead of his departure to Washington for a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies.

A U.S. military seizure of the mineral-rich Arctic island from Denmark, a long-time ally, would send shockwaves through NATO and deepen the divide between Trump and European leaders.

"We increase security in the Arctic together as NATO allies, not in opposition to one another," Klingbeil said.

Reuters

