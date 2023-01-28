US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah

2023-01-28 | 09:24
US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah
US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara (Cartes), the former President of Paraguay, and Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno (Velazquez), the current Vice President, for their involvement in the rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions in Paraguay.

“OFAC is also designating Tabacos USA Inc., Bebidas USA Inc., Dominicana Acquisition S.A., and Frigorifico Chajha S.A.E., for being owned or controlled by Cartes. These individuals and entities are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world,” a statement by the US Treasury added.

The statement issued by the Treasury added that Cartes and Velazquez both have ties to members of Hezbollah, an entity designated by the U.S. Department of State as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and the target of multiple OFAC designations. 

“Hezbollah has regularly held private events in Paraguay where politicians make agreements for favors, sell state contracts, and discuss law enforcement efforts in exchange for bribes. Representatives of both Cartes and Velazquez have collected bribes at these meetings,” the statement added.

