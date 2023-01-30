Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction

World
2023-01-30 | 07:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction

Iran and Russia have connected their interbank communication and transfer systems to help boost trade and financial transactions, a senior Iranian official said on Monday, as both Tehran and Moscow are chafing under Western sanctions.

Since the 2018 reimposition of US sanctions on Iran after Washington ditched Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the Islamic Republic has been disconnected from the Belgium-based SWIFT financial messaging service, which is a key international banking access point.

Similar limitations have been slapped on some Russian banks since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year.

"Iranian banks no longer need to use SWIFT ... with Russian banks, which can be for the opening of Letters of Credit and transfers or warranties," Deputy Governor of Iran's Central Bank, Mohsen Karimi, told the semi-official Fars news agency.

While Russia's central bank declined to comment on the deal signed on Sunday, Karimi said "about 700 Russian banks and 106 non-Russian banks from 13 different countries will be connected to this system", without elaborating on the names of the foreign banks.

Iran's Central Bank chief Mohammad Farzin welcomed the move. "The financial channel between Iran and the world is being repaired," he tweeted.

Since the start of the Ukraine war, Tehran and Moscow have acted to forge close bilateral ties as both capitals attempt to build new economic and diplomatic partnerships elsewhere.

With deepening economic misery, largely because of US sanctions over Tehran's disputed nuclear work, many Iranians are feeling the pain of galloping inflation and rising joblessness.

Inflation has soared to over 50 percent, the highest level in decades. Youth unemployment remains high with more than 50 percent of Iranians being pushed below the poverty line, according to reports by Iran's Statistics Centre.

Facing their worst legitimacy crisis amid months of anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman, Iranian authorities fear economic isolation and lack of economic improvement could lead to more unrest.

Iran's top authority, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said on Monday that the establishment faced "a tangible welfare and livelihood problem" that could not be cured without economic growth.

"In today's world, a country's status is largely related to its economic power ... We need economic growth to maintain our regional and global position," Khamenei said in a televised speech.

Reuters

World

Middle East

Russia

Iran

Link

Banking

System

Politics

Government

US

Western

Sanctions

Economic

Diplomatic

Power

Global

LBCI Next
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession
Suicide bombing at mosque in Pakistan kills 32, targeted police
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-23

US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests

LBCI
World
2023-01-08

Two power plants in Russian-controlled E. Ukraine damaged by rockets - local officials

LBCI
World
2023-01-05

Russia’s hypersonic missile-armed ship to patrol global seas

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-27

Elon Musk says around 100 Starlinks now active in Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:54

German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession

LBCI
World
07:03

Suicide bombing at mosque in Pakistan kills 32, targeted police

LBCI
World
06:50

Australia prepares for thousands of Chinese students to return as relations improve

LBCI
World
05:03

Iran summons senior Ukraine diplomat over comments on drone strike

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-27

Ukraine could boycott Olympics if Russians allowed back

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

Prices of hydrocarbon derivatives see total chaos as lira plunges

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-19

Stampede near soccer stadium in Iraq's Basra kills one, dozens injured

LBCI
Sports
06:13

Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app