News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
15
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
2
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
15
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
2
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east
World
2023-02-07 | 06:59
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east
Ukraine said on Tuesday the last 24 hours were the deadliest of the war so far for Russian troops, as Moscow hurls tens of thousands of freshly mobilized soldiers and mercenaries into relentless winter assaults in the east.
The Ukrainian military increased its running tally of Russian military dead by 1,030 overnight to 133,190, and described the increase as the highest of the war so far. It also said its troops destroyed 25 Russian tanks in the last two days.
The report of enemy dead could not be independently confirmed, and Moscow denies its forces have suffered losses on such a scale while also claiming to have killed huge numbers of Ukrainians.
But the unprecedented scale of reported casualties fits accounts from both sides that describe battles in snow-covered trenches as the deadliest combat of the war, despite little progress by either side at the front.
The war is soon entering its second year at a pivotal juncture, with Moscow attempting to regain the initiative, while Kyiv is holding out for Western tanks for a counter-offensive.
After failing to capture Kyiv last year and losing ground through the second half of 2022, Moscow is now making full use of hundreds of thousands of troops called up over the past few months in its first mobilization since World War Two.
Kyiv and the West say Russia has been pouring additional troops into eastern Ukraine in recent weeks in hopes of being able to claim new gains around the time of the first anniversary of its full-scale invasion later this month.
The last few weeks have seen Russia boast its first gains for half a year. But the progress has still been incremental, with Moscow yet to capture a single major population center in its winter campaign despite thousands of dead.
Fighting has focused for months around the Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk province, a city with a pre-war population of around 75,000, which Russia has been trying to encircle.
Moscow has also launched an assault further south against Vuhledar, a Ukrainian-held bastion on high ground at the strategic intersection between the eastern and southern front lines.
NO WORD FROM ZELENSKIY ON DEFENSE MINISTER
In a daily intelligence update, Britain's Defense Ministry said Russia's military had been attempting since early January to restart major offensive operations to capture Ukraine-held parts of Donetsk region, but had gained little ground so far.
The Russians "lack munitions and maneuver units required for a successful offensive", it said.
"Russian leaders will likely continue to demand sweeping advances. It remains unlikely that Russia can build up the forces needed to substantially affect the outcome of the war within the coming weeks."
Ukrainian officials say Moscow could be accumulating weapons and reserves for an even bigger push in coming weeks. The Ukrainian governor of Luhansk province predicted a big Russian offensive there that could begin around Feb. 15.
The past few weeks meanwhile have seen a purge of Ukrainian officials in an anti-corruption campaign, the first big shakeup of Ukraine's leadership since the war began.
In his Monday evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said personnel changes on the border and frontline would bolster Ukraine's military efforts.
However, he gave no indication about the fate of his defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov. The head of Zelenskiy's party's parliamentary faction had said on Sunday that Reznikov would be replaced, but appeared to row back for now on Monday, saying no changes would be made this week.
Since the New Year, Western countries have pledged hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine to give it the firepower and mobility to push through Russian lines and recapture occupied territory later this year.
A new US package of weapons is expected to include longer-range rockets, which would give Ukraine the ability to hit Russian supply lines in all of the territory it occupies in Ukraine's mainland and parts of the Crimea peninsula.
But Ukraine will not receive the new capabilities for months, and meanwhile it faces a Russian force with its manpower replenished by Moscow's call-up of reservists.
The European Union said Zelenskiy has been invited to take part in a summit of EU leaders. They are gathering in Brussels later this week. Should Zelenskiy attend, it would be only his second foreign trip since the invasion began, after he visited Washington in December.
Reuters
World
Ukraine
Russia
War
Record
Deaths
Push
East
Offensive
Zelenskiy
Politics
Government
Territory
Next
The Biden economy: Waning inflation, record jobs, lingering uncertainty
French strike disrupts power supply and petrol deliveries
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-06
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
World
2023-02-06
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
0
Sports
2023-01-30
Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics
Sports
2023-01-30
Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics
0
World
2023-01-20
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
World
2023-01-20
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
0
World
2023-01-09
Russian missile kills two women at market in east Ukraine
World
2023-01-09
Russian missile kills two women at market in east Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:18
Germany says Russia must pressure Syria into ensuring quake aid arrives
World
07:18
Germany says Russia must pressure Syria into ensuring quake aid arrives
0
World
07:04
The Biden economy: Waning inflation, record jobs, lingering uncertainty
World
07:04
The Biden economy: Waning inflation, record jobs, lingering uncertainty
0
World
06:40
French strike disrupts power supply and petrol deliveries
World
06:40
French strike disrupts power supply and petrol deliveries
0
World
04:59
Dollar pauses in bullish run: Aussie climbs on RBA's hawkish outlook
World
04:59
Dollar pauses in bullish run: Aussie climbs on RBA's hawkish outlook
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
0
World
2023-02-04
Russia may switch to Brent-based oil taxes – Kommersant
World
2023-02-04
Russia may switch to Brent-based oil taxes – Kommersant
0
Middle East
04:46
RPT Turkey's stock market extends sharp losses in aftermath of earthquake
Middle East
04:46
RPT Turkey's stock market extends sharp losses in aftermath of earthquake
0
Middle East
06:45
Iran unveils an underground air force base
Middle East
06:45
Iran unveils an underground air force base
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:34
Banks Association announces open-ended strike
Lebanon News
12:34
Banks Association announces open-ended strike
2
Lebanon News
13:21
MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake
Lebanon News
13:21
MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
4
Lebanon News
11:19
Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions
Lebanon News
11:19
Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions
5
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
6
Lebanon News
11:38
Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs
Lebanon News
11:38
Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs
7
Lebanon News
11:14
The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting
Lebanon News
11:14
The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting
8
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store