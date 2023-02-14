EU3, UK, US troubled by Israel settlements move

World
2023-02-14 | 10:03
High views
LBCI
LBCI
EU3, UK, US troubled by Israel settlements move
0min
EU3, UK, US troubled by Israel settlements move

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and United States said on Tuesday they were deeply troubled by the Israeli government's announcement on settler outposts.

"We strongly oppose unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution," they said in a statement released in Germany.
 
"We continue to support a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East, which must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties," they added.
 

