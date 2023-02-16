Websites of several German airports down

World
2023-02-16 | 06:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Websites of several German airports down
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Websites of several German airports down

The websites of at least three German airports were disrupted on Thursday, a day after a major IT failure at Lufthansa left thousands of passengers stranded at Frankfurt airport.

Among the airports affected were Dusseldorf, Nuremberg and Dortmund, but sites for Germany's biggest airports, in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, were operating normally.

Focus Online, which initially reported the outage, gave no reason for the problem.
 
"We are troubleshooting", said a spokesperson for Dortmund airport, adding it was unlikely that the failure was due to a regular overload. "There is reason to suspect it could be a hacker attack," said the spokesperson.

Spiegel Online reported that the problems could have been caused by a DDos attack, where high volumes of internet traffic are directed to targeted servers in a relatively unsophisticated bid by so-called "hacktivists" to knock them offline.
 

World

Websites

Several

German

Airlines

Crashed

Down

IT

ICT

Failure

Europe

Internet

Outage

Troubleshooting

Frankfurt

Airport

LBCI Next
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

German-Turkish community races to send money and blankets to quake victims

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-12

European judges mission in Lebanon: A conviction without trial

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

Europe to ‘assess’ Adobe’s proposed $20B Figma acquisition on competition grounds

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

Operator warns of 'massive disruptions' in German airports strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:07

Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April

LBCI
World
08:38

In Argentina's drought-hit fields, billion dollar losses and farmers going under

LBCI
World
08:18

Brazil plans legislation to crack down on laundering of illegal gold

LBCI
World
06:49

Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-13

Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity

LBCI
Variety
05:24

Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Here is why BDL buys USD from the market

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app