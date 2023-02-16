News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
20
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
20
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Brazil plans legislation to crack down on laundering of illegal gold
World
2023-02-16 | 08:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Brazil plans legislation to crack down on laundering of illegal gold
Brazil's government is taking a fresh tack in its effort to crack down on illegal gold mining in the Amazon, preparing legislation that would require electronic tax receipts for the buying and selling of the precious metal, four sources with knowledge of the plans said.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to end years of environmental backsliding under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, and crack down on illegal mining in the Amazon.
Lula has also pledged to end deforestation, which surged to a 15-year-high under Bolsonaro, and take better care of indigenous populations in the Amazon who are threatened by armed, disease-carrying wildcat miners.
A draft for a temporary decree seen by Reuters on Wednesday proposed new rules for the purchase, sale and transport of gold will be established.
According to the proposal, which enjoys the support of Brazil's Ibram mining lobby, gold coming from wildcat mining would be considered a financial asset that must be initially bought by an institution or brokerage authorized by Brazil's central bank.
Currently, gold is sold with paper receipts based on the "good faith" of the seller, making it impossible to trace its origin.
The electronic receipt, called "nota fiscal" in Portuguese, must identify the name and tax number of the seller, the mine where the gold was extracted, as well as the authorization number of the license for the mine.
The central bank and other government agencies have been studying the adoption of the electronic t
World
Brazil
South America
Plans
Legislation
Crack
Down
Laundering
Illegal
Gold
Precious
Metal
Next
The US and Iran are holding indirect talks on a possible prisoner exchange, with the help of the UK and Qatar, sources say
Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-24
Iraqi PM walks diplomatic tightrope in crackdown on dollars smuggled to Iran
Middle East
2023-01-24
Iraqi PM walks diplomatic tightrope in crackdown on dollars smuggled to Iran
0
World
2023-01-23
US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests
World
2023-01-23
US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests
0
World
2023-01-23
Brazil, Argentina to encourage trade, says Haddad; plays down common currency
World
2023-01-23
Brazil, Argentina to encourage trade, says Haddad; plays down common currency
0
Middle East
2022-12-29
Iraq prime minister orders crackdown on trademark violations
Middle East
2022-12-29
Iraq prime minister orders crackdown on trademark violations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
0
World
08:38
In Argentina's drought-hit fields, billion dollar losses and farmers going under
World
08:38
In Argentina's drought-hit fields, billion dollar losses and farmers going under
0
World
06:49
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
World
06:49
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
0
World
06:38
Websites of several German airports down
World
06:38
Websites of several German airports down
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
0
Variety
2023-02-13
Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
Variety
2023-02-13
Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
0
Variety
05:24
Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
Variety
05:24
Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
2
Middle East
06:39
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
Middle East
06:39
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
4
Lebanon News
05:21
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
Lebanon News
05:21
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
5
World
06:49
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
World
06:49
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
6
Lebanon News
13:50
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
Lebanon News
13:50
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
7
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
8
Lebanon News
05:02
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Lebanon News
05:02
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store