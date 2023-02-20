US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine

World
2023-02-20 | 10:54
High views
LBCI
US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine
2min
US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed on Monday his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on his first visit to Ukraine since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war, saying it is a very important sign of support for the Ukrainians and they are all proud of it.

This unexpected visit, distinguished by its timing, was desired by the US President just a few days before the first anniversary of the Ukrainian war. 

However, the visit sends a strong and clear message that a further $500 million in aid and a pledge of new weapons and "unwavering" support for ally Ukraine will be made available soon.

Moreover, Biden stated, "together we've committed nearly 700 tanks and thousands of armored vehicles, 1,000 artillery systems, more than 2,000,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, more than 50 advanced launched rocket systems, anti-ship, and air defense systems, all to defend Ukraine." He also mentioned that "this doesn't count the other half a billion dollars we're announcing with you today and tomorrow that's going to be coming your way."

Furthermore, Zelensky stressed that the US support for Ukraine shows that Russia "has no chance of winning" the war.

The US moral and logistical support for Kyiv comes when Ukraine needs long-range ammunition for its artillery and tanks to face any new Russian attack, launch attacks, and restore areas occupied by the Russian army in the east and south of the country.

World

News Bulletin Reports

Ukraine

Ukrainian

American

US

Biden

Kyiv

President

Russia

War

Attack

Conflict

Russian

