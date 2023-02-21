News
Heavy rains forecast for cyclone-hit areas of New Zealand
World
2023-02-21 | 06:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Heavy rains forecast for cyclone-hit areas of New Zealand
Parts of cyclone-stricken New Zealand could see heavy rains from Thursday as relief and recovery efforts continue and tens of thousands remain without power after Cyclone Gabrielle tore across the country's North Island last week.
The cyclone hit the North Island's northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction and killing at least 11 people. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.
Hard-hit regions across the north east, where 13,000 remain without power and 1,300 are in emergency shelters, are set for heavy rain from Thursday. Weather bureau Metservice warned there was an almost one-in-two chance of dangerous levels falling on Friday and Saturday.
Bad weather returns to devastated regions including Hawke's Bay and Gisborne as police try and locate roughly 1,100 people still listed as uncontactable. Police said on Monday they expect the vast majority to report safely once telecommunications are fully restored.
Cyclone recovery featured heavily as Hipkins laid out his government's policy agenda during his first address to the house as prime minister and just under eight months before an election.
Hipkins said plans for rebuilding devastated infrastructure and communities would come within weeks, a day after the finance minister said the cost could equal the NZ$13.5 billion ($8.4 billion) incurred after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.
"In the coming weeks we will say more about the plan to rebuild," said Hipkins. "For now, it must suffice to say we will do what it takes. We will stand by New Zealanders as we recover. You are not alone. We will back you and rebuild."
REUTERS
World
Rains
Rainy
Forecast
Weather
Cyclone
Areas
New Zealand
Related Articles
