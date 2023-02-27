China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia

World
2023-02-27 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia

China said on Monday it sought dialogue and peace for Ukraine despite US warnings that it might be considering weapons supplies for its ally Russia's invasion.

Air raid sirens blared in the capital Kyiv and other cities overnight and a Russian missile killed one person in the western town of Khmelnitskyi, Mayor Oleksandr Symshyshyn said on the Telegram messaging app. The all-clear sounded after daybreak.
 
China, which declared a "no limits" alliance with Russia shortly before the invasion a year ago, has refused to condemn the onslaught, most recently at a weekend meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies.

On Friday, the first anniversary of the war, China published a 12-point plan calling for a ceasefire and gradual de-escalation by both sides, warning against the use of nuclear weapons and saying conflict benefited no one.
 
Kyiv struck a receptive tone while reiterating there can be no peace without a total Russian withdrawal - a non-starter for Moscow - but Beijing's proposals cut little ice among Ukraine's NATO military alliance supporters.

On Monday, China said it had kept contact with all sides in the crisis including Kyiv and its position was clear.

"The core is to call for peace and promote dialogue and promote a political solution to the crisis," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news briefing in Beijing.
 
NATO allies say they are trying to dissuade China from supplying lethal aid to Russia, possibly including drones. Moscow's forces are struggling to make gains in east Ukraine while Kyiv is eyeing a counter-offensive with advanced Western weapons, including battle tanks, pledged over the coming months.

CIA Director William Burns said at the weekend the US intelligence agency believed Beijing was considering military aid to Russia though it had not reached a final decision.

"If it goes down that road it will come at real costs to China," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN.

Casting the Ukraine war as a battle for Russia's survival against a rapacious West, Russian President Vladimir Putin last week hailed "new frontiers" in ties with Beijing and indicated that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would soon visit Moscow.

"They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part - the Russian Federation," Putin told Rossiya 1 state television.

'NO FLEEING'
 
NATO and the West dismiss this narrative, saying their objective in supporting Kyiv is to help it repel an imperial-style land grab by Moscow, which has called its fellow former Soviet republic an artificial state.

Putin's framing of the war as an existential threat to Russia accords him greater freedom in the types of weapons he could one day use, including possibly nuclear firepower.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president and an ally of Putin, said in remarks published on Monday that the West's supply of arms to Kyiv risked a global nuclear catastrophe.

A political adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed Russia's version.

"When the Russian Federation talks about a nuclear conflict... two questions arise," Mykailo Podolyak tweeted. "Why did you attack another country? Do you ask the world to give you the right to kill another country’s citizens with impunity, and if you’re beaten, you scream, 'Don't touch us'?!"

Ukraine's outgunned and outnumbered but better organized and more nimble forces repelled Russia's attempt to seize Kyiv early in the war and later retook swathes of occupied territory in the east and south. But Moscow still controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine, which it claims to have annexed.

On front lines, Ukrainian ground forces commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi visited Bakhmut, the bombed-out city in Donetsk province that has been the focus of a Russian artillery and infantry assault for months as Moscow tries to take full control of the eastern Donbas industrial region.

In Luhansk province, the largely Russian-occupied northern half of the Donbas, Moscow has escalated shelling and infantry assaults in the embattled Bilohoryvka, Svatove-Kupiansk and Kreminna areas, Ukraine's Luhansk governor said on Monday.

"There is no fleeing, our units do not leave territory. Moreover, there is success in certain sectors. They are advancing, they can deoccupy areas. Of course, everything can change at any moment," Serhiy Haidai told state television.

"On the other hand, Western offensive heavy equipment is on the way and therefore in any week the military command can conduct an operation following the same plan as they did in the Kharkiv region." he said, referring to Ukraine's recapture of a northeastern sector from Russian forces last year.
 

World

China

Urges

Peace

Ukraine

US

Warns

Against

Aid

Russia

Warnings

Invasion

Government

Politics

Nation

Weapons

Supply

LBCI Next
UK and EU leaders to meet Monday to finalize Northern Ireland deal
Turkey's NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-16

UN to mark Russia invasion of Ukraine anniversary by urging 'just peace'

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

Russia reports battlefield advances as Ukraine urges faster military aid

LBCI
World
2023-01-20

UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World
2023-02-26

Protest in Berlin over arming Ukraine against Russia draws thousands

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:01

China says US 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through

LBCI
World
09:00

EU's von der Leyen to meet Britain's King Charles, drawing criticism

LBCI
World
08:43

Ukraine's economy stabilizes after shock of war

LBCI
World
08:41

Destructive tornadoes in US Plains injure a dozen, cut power for thousands

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon

LBCI
World
06:02

Russia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27

LBCI
World
07:15

'Massive' Ukraine violations in focus as UN human rights body meets

LBCI
World
2022-12-23

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul's military

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case

LBCI
Sports
04:11

Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app