News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin tells FSB security service to raise its game against Western spy agencies
World
2023-02-28 | 08:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Putin tells FSB security service to raise its game against Western spy agencies
Russian President Vladimir Putin told the FSB domestic security service on Tuesday to step up its activity to counter what he said was increasing espionage and sabotage against Russia by Ukraine and the West.
In a speech to officials, Putin said the FSB had to stop "sabotage groups" entering Russia from Ukraine, step up protection of infrastructure, and prevent Western security services reviving what he called terrorist or extremist cells inside Russia.
"Western intelligence services have traditionally always been active in Russia, and now they have thrown additional personnel, technical and other resources at us. We need to respond accordingly," Putin said.
He instructed the FSB to prevent illegal weapons flows into Russia, and to strengthen security in four regions of Ukraine that Moscow has partially seized and claimed as its own - a move most countries at the United Nations have condemned as illegal.
The FSB needs to strengthen all its counter-intelligence activity, Putin told the agency that he once headed.
"Significant information about the control systems of our military and law enforcement structures, defense industry enterprises, critical technologies and personal data must be reliably protected," he said, stressing the importance of secrecy around the latest Russian weapons and equipment.
The president did not mention any specific intelligence failures, but his comments implied concern about potential vulnerabilities.
In the year since he launched his invasion of Ukraine, Russia has seen drone strikes on its own territory, hacking of pro-government media and the assassination last August of the daughter of a prominent nationalist who endorsed the war.
Activists claim to have carried out dozens of attacks on railway infrastructure aimed at disrupting military traffic.
Details are hard to verify, but the FSB said this month it had detained three Russians involved in "terrorist acts" on railway infrastructure in the Urals region.
In the latest example of cyber disruption, the emergencies ministry said hackers had on Tuesday caused regional broadcasters to issue false alerts telling people to take cover in bomb shelters.
REUTERS
World
Putin
Russia
Russian
FSB
Security
Service
Game
Western Spy Agencies
Next
Brazil allows two Iranian warships to dock in Rio despite US pressure
Spain, Netherlands back quick deal on EU power market reform
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2022-12-20
Putin orders FSB to step up surveillance of Russians and borders
World
2022-12-20
Putin orders FSB to step up surveillance of Russians and borders
0
World
09:17
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
09:17
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
0
Sports
2023-02-22
Games cannot exclude and divide says IOC amid Russian athletes row
Sports
2023-02-22
Games cannot exclude and divide says IOC amid Russian athletes row
0
World
2023-01-13
Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics
World
2023-01-13
Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:22
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
World
12:22
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
0
World
12:10
Oil rises one percent on China growth hopes
World
12:10
Oil rises one percent on China growth hopes
0
World
10:17
Danish-Bosnian woman gets four-year sentence for aiding Islamic State in Syria
World
10:17
Danish-Bosnian woman gets four-year sentence for aiding Islamic State in Syria
0
World
10:01
Egypt and Hungary ink new deals as leaders seek closer ties
World
10:01
Egypt and Hungary ink new deals as leaders seek closer ties
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2022-12-26
Lebanese Fawzi Baltaji wins gold medal in Kingdom Open Championship 2022
Variety
2022-12-26
Lebanese Fawzi Baltaji wins gold medal in Kingdom Open Championship 2022
0
World
2023-02-20
Talks on post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade edge closer to deal
World
2023-02-20
Talks on post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade edge closer to deal
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
09:17
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
09:17
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
2
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
4
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
5
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
7
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
8
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store