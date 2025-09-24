News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever
Lebanon News
24-09-2025 | 05:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever
Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Wednesday that Hezbollah's current condition is better than in the past, citing gains in faith, capability, and cohesion while acknowledging ongoing challenges.
"When I say Hezbollah is more vigorous now than at any time before, I mean in terms of faith, capability, unity and both material and moral dimensions," Ghalibaf noted, adding that this did not mean the group faces no challenges.
Ghalibaf said that during a recent visit to Lebanon he met front-line fighters who had been responsible for the front, spoke with them, received a report on recent developments, and offered necessary advice.
He also said that showing mercy to Israel would be "an injustice to humanity" and urged that it be opposed strongly.
Lebanon News
Iran
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
Hezbollah
Israel
Next
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanese Public Works Minister outlines winter flood-prevention plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says
Middle East News
2025-07-14
More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun says visit to Bahrain a step toward stronger bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun says visit to Bahrain a step toward stronger bilateral ties
0
World News
2025-08-30
China's support for multilateralism is vital, says UN's Guterres
World News
2025-08-30
China's support for multilateralism is vital, says UN's Guterres
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
PM Salam says Lebanon formally requested United Nations to renew UNIFIL's mandate
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
PM Salam says Lebanon formally requested United Nations to renew UNIFIL's mandate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:56
Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event
Lebanon News
08:56
Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event
0
Lebanon News
08:04
LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections
Lebanon News
08:04
LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections
0
Lebanon News
06:28
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
06:28
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanese Public Works Minister outlines winter flood-prevention plan
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanese Public Works Minister outlines winter flood-prevention plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement
0
World News
2025-09-16
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
World News
2025-09-16
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
Lebanon News
08:04
LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections
Lebanon News
08:04
LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement
2
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war
5
Lebanon News
06:28
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
06:28
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty
6
Lebanon News
00:33
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
Lebanon News
00:33
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
7
Lebanon News
05:50
Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever
Lebanon News
05:50
Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever
8
World News
10:47
Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace
World News
10:47
Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More