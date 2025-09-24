Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever

Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Wednesday that Hezbollah's current condition is better than in the past, citing gains in faith, capability, and cohesion while acknowledging ongoing challenges.



"When I say Hezbollah is more vigorous now than at any time before, I mean in terms of faith, capability, unity and both material and moral dimensions," Ghalibaf noted, adding that this did not mean the group faces no challenges.



Ghalibaf said that during a recent visit to Lebanon he met front-line fighters who had been responsible for the front, spoke with them, received a report on recent developments, and offered necessary advice.



He also said that showing mercy to Israel would be "an injustice to humanity" and urged that it be opposed strongly.