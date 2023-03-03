News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Futures rise as yields retreat from highs
World
2023-03-03 | 07:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Futures rise as yields retreat from highs
US stock index futures inched higher on Friday as Treasury yields took a breather from a week-long rally, which was sparked by worries that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer to tame stubborn inflation.
Wall Street indexes have had a volatile start to March after the latest economic data pointed to rising raw material costs and a resilient labor market, while signaling that the US central bank was yet to see the desired impact of its policy tightening measures on inflation.
The US 10-year Treasury yield fell on Friday after touching a four-month high in the previous session but stayed above the 4% level.
Offering some respite to stock markets on Thursday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the impact of higher rates on the economy might only begin to "bite" in earnest this spring, an argument for the Fed to stick with "steady" quarter-point rate increases.
Hawkish comments from Fed policymakers and the latest batch of economic data have pushed traders to price in at least three more 25 basis point rate hikes this year and see interest rates peaking at 5.43% by September from the current 4.66%.
The odds of a bigger 50 basis point rate hike in March stood at just 20% but investors are awaiting monthly payrolls and consumer prices data to see if the Fed will go big later this month.
The Institute for Supply Management's survey, due at 10:00 a.m. ET, is expected to show that a gauge of services sector activity in February eased to 54.5 in February from 55.2 in January.
Central bank officials including Bostic and Fed Dallas President Lorie Logan are scheduled to speak later in the day.
At 06:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 72 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.5 points, or 0.31%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 43.75 points, or 0.36%.
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL.N) slipped 3.3% in premarket trading after it forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates, hit by an ongoing demand slump in its PC business.
Semiconductor maker Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL.O) fell 8.6% after its first-quarter profit and revenue forecast fell short of analysts' estimates.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE.N) rose 2.6% after the laptop maker gave an upbeat full-year earnings forecast.
REUTERS
World
Future
Rise
Retreat
US
Rate
Inflation
Next
France's Macron to host King Charles in first visit abroad as monarch
Pakistani rupee strengthens 2.38 percent versus dollar in interbank market
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Medication prices increase by nine percent after rise in US dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Medication prices increase by nine percent after rise in US dollar exchange rate
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
0
World
2023-03-01
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
World
2023-03-01
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
0
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
0
World
08:11
Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries
World
08:11
Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries
0
World
08:11
A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town
World
08:11
A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:16
Softbank’s Arm rebuffs London by choosing US listing
World
07:16
Softbank’s Arm rebuffs London by choosing US listing
0
World
2023-01-25
New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister
World
2023-01-25
New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister
0
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
3
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
6
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
7
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
8
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store