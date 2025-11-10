Iran says US claim on plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico 'absurd'

10-11-2025 | 03:11
Iran says US claim on plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico 'absurd'

Iran on Monday dismissed accusations by the United States that Tehran had attempted to kill the Israeli ambassador in Mexico, describing it as "absurd."

"We found this claim very ridiculous and absurd," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press briefing, adding that it was part of an attempt "to destroy Iran's friendly relations with other countries."

AFP

Middle East News

claim

Israeli

ambassador

Mexico

'absurd'

Foreign Ministry: IAEA inspectors visited Iranian nuclear sites last week
Trump to host al-Sharaa at White House in culmination of a pivotal year for Syria
