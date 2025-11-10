News
Iran says US claim on plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico 'absurd'
Middle East News
10-11-2025 | 03:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran says US claim on plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico 'absurd'
Iran on Monday dismissed accusations by the United States that Tehran had attempted to kill the Israeli ambassador in Mexico, describing it as "absurd."
"We found this claim very ridiculous and absurd," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press briefing, adding that it was part of an attempt "to destroy Iran's friendly relations with other countries."
AFP
Middle East News
claim
Israeli
ambassador
Mexico
'absurd'
